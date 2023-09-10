Heidi Klum Teases ‘Really Extra’ Halloween 2023 Costume: ‘I Have Had Sleepless Nights Over It’

"I feel like it's going to be good," Klum said of her upcoming Halloween costume in a new interview

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum has been losing sleep thinking of a Halloween costume that will top what she wore last year.

Known for her elaborate and over-the-top Halloween costumes, the supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge, 50, teased her upcoming look while speaking with the Daily Mail on the red carpet at a taping for the show earlier this week.

“It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra. I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me," she told the publication. “I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

Monica Schipper/Getty Heidi Klum

Addressing last year's lifelike worm costume for the return of her Halloween bash in 2022, Klum shared that “this time around,” the “same thing” is happening where her team has expressed concerns about what she wants to wear this October.

“They were like, ‘A worm, really?’” she recalled. “They kind of wanted me to think of a plan B and a plan C, but I'm not like that. For me, it is plan A.'”

“If you are thinking of all different other things, then it's not going to be a success or it's not going to be that major,' the supermodel explained of going all in on “plan A.”



"Everyone around is always like, 'Think of something different. This is crazy. And the worm is crazy,'" she added.

Taylor Hill/Getty Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for her 2022 Halloween party



Klum shocked party-goers in the head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges, a curved head and a long tail.

While she was accompanied by husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman with a bloody eye last year, Klum told the Daily Mail that her family “is not involved” with her 2023 costume.

“I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down,” she said. "There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel previously told PEOPLE at her party in New York City last year that she would start planning her Halloween 2023 costume the day after she celebrated the spooky holiday.

"Tomorrow," Klum teased at the time, referring to November 1, 2022. "When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]."



