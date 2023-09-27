Heidi Klum Talks 'Sex and the City' Outings with Sofía Vergara and “AGT” Wives — Plus Who's the Group's 'Carrie' (Exclusive)

The supermodel judge, 50, tells PEOPLE about her martini-filled nights out with costar Vergara as she says "we go out a lot"

Heidi Klum is raising a glass to her off-screen friendship with fellow America's Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE on night one of AGT’s season 18 finale, the supermodel judge, 50, revealed what she gets up to with Vergara, 51, outside of the show as she compared their outings to the girls' nights out from an iconic HBO show.

“We're very Sex and the City, I have to say,” Klum said Tuesday at the finale taping in Pasadena, California. “We go out like four girls. It's actually Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren, and then Terry [Howie Mandel’s wife] and Sofía and I — the four of us, we go out a lot.”

“So when we sit there at the table and we're stuffing down whatever it is, and we're giggling and drinking our martinis, I'm always like, ‘We're so Sex and the City,” Klum added. “It's hilarious. That's us.”

As for the Carrie Bradshaw of the group? “I give Carrie to Sofía,” said Klum of who is most like Sarah Jessica Parker's leading lady. (For the record, Klum herslf is more like Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones.)



Klum has developed quite the close bond with Vergara over the years. So much so, that she shared that she would pick the actress above Cowell, 63, and Mandel, 67, to recreate the balancing act performed by the Ramadhani Brothers in the season 18 finale.

“Not because, I don’t know, not trust with my life, but I feel like we would have the best groove together,” Klum explained to PEOPLE. “And we would still want to look good at the same time. And she would make sure that I would be on top.”

Klum added that she would be happy to return the favor also. “I would carry her. I would make sure she doesn't fall,” she insisted.

The judge was left in awe after watching the Ramadhani Brothers perform their jaw-dropping act live on stage Tuesday night.



“To me, they are just so memorable and just so amazing,” Klum raved. “They're this close and they do this, and it is so high up there. He walked up the stairs over this thing and he had to step, and there were gaps in between right then. He had to step over that.”

“I mean, there were so many moments where you think, Why is this guy not falling down?” Klum continued. “And then this extender piece on top, and then he was even taller. It was crazy.”

Klum also revealed backstage that she and the judges planned to hang out together on Mandel's boat that day — though Cowell didn’t show up in the end. "[Howie] has this gorgeous boat, and he just wanted to just be nice and invite us on. He had an amazing chef there. We were eating yummy sushi. I think he wanted to show off his boat," Klum shared.

During Tuesday's episode of AGT, all 11 finalists performed one final time for the judges and America ahead of the winner being announced on Wednesday.

The season 18 finale of America's Got Talent airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Read the original article on People.