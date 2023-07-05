Heidi Klum’s Skin-Baring Jean Paul Gaultier Gown Has the Most Daring Sky-High Slit

The supermodel wore the look to the fashion house's runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show.

Heidi Klum's latest look definitely makes the cut.



The supermodel, 50, attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2023/2024 couture show at the haute couture edition of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday and turned heads in a skin-baring dress that blended beachwear with black tie.

One half of her Gaultier ensemble — from the designer's 2017 collection — was a black floor-length gown while the other half featured a blue ruched bandeau top with a long, flowing piece of fabric and a waist tie, resembling swimwear. The gown's pleated skirt and "bikini bottom" combined to create a daring, sky-high slit that showed off her legs.

The Making the Cut host accessorized with black strappy sandals and a blue gemstone necklace. She styled her trademark long blonde hair with soft, face-framing waves.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Heidi Klum wears a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the designer's 2017 collection.

Klum gave a shout-out to the designer in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which included a video of her lounging in bed wearing the dress with the sounds of Parisian street life heard in the background.

"@jeanpaulgaultier said to me, 'This dress you are wearing I sewed with my own hands,'" she wrote in her caption.

"JPG I love you ❤️ always being a visionary of love and diversity in beauty. Beautiful you made me feel tonight …" she continued. "Now I listen to the street sounds of Paris … inspired by the magical @juliendossena x @jeanpaulgaultier Haute Couture show today 🇫🇷❤️"



Perhaps Klum's beachy Paris Fashion Week look was inspired by her recent vacation. The Germany's Next Top Model producer recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The pair visited Italy and spent some time cruising along the coast in a boat.

Klum posted a series of photos of herself doing what she does best: posing. In the snapshots, shared on Instagram over the past several days, she could be seen lying on her back on the end of the boat, with a scenic view behind her. In a separate post, she shared photos of herself driving the small vessel while wearing a black and gold Versace bikini and oversized Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

"Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹" she wrote in her caption.

By Monday, the couple had made their way to France, and Klum continued to share her European adventures with her 11 million Instagram followers. In one carousel, she included photos of her and Kaulitz, 33, dining in a Paris café and clinking their wine glasses together in a car. "Je t'aime 🇫🇷 ❤️😘" she wrote.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of her and her husband strolling by the Ferris Wheel in Place de la Concorde as well as a photo of the pair posing in front of the Louvre. In a follow-up post, she lamented over the summer heat. "It's hot today in Paris 🤪❤️🔥," she wrote, alongside photos of her and Kaulitz enjoying a drink together outside.



