Heidi Klum Was Sick In Bed With Food Poisoning The Day After The Emmys

While that bag of pizza from the Critics' Choice Awards is still on everyone's lips, Heidi Klum has a bigger bone to pick with the Emmys' after party menu.

The model, who walked the Walt Disney Emmy Awards Party red carpet on Monday night, shared a much different look on Tuesday morning, PEOPLE reports. "I was in bed with food poisoning all day," the America's Got Talent host said in a story posted to Instagram.

Despite a rough post-Emmy's recovery, Klum shared several snaps from the evening. "Emmy's Night!!!" she captioned a reel of her outfit alongside Ariana Grande's "Yes, and?" track. "Last night ✨ Celebrating the #Emmys with @disney," she captioned another post.



While there wasn't too much talk about the Emmys and Emmys After Party menu (besides the fact that it, well, maybe gave Heidi Klum food poisoning) the internet can't stop talking about both the Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

The CCAs caught heat for serving (or should I say, attempting to serve) a dissatisfied-looking Oprah Winfrey pizza in a bag. In fact, half of The Color Purple cast looked off-put by the individually-packaged slices. Fantasia Barrino jokingly asked, "where are the lamb chops?" While film director Jen D'Angelo commented on the controversy herself. "Absolutely revolting 3D printed ass pizza," she wrote alongside a photo of the bagged 'za on Instagram.



Even Paul Giamatti (who famously celebrated his Golden Globes win at In-N-Out) chimed in on the convo.

"Wow, guys, I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger," Giamatti told the crowd during his acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards. "Serious guys, I need that endorsement. So let’s all just pray for me. Everybody get their pizza in a bag, by the way? I think that’d be a good endorsement. Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag."

And while Giamatti himself might have still been hungry following the Golden Globes, at least its menu included sushi from celeb-fave haunt Nobu.

