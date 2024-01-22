Heidi Klum Shares a Rare Photo with Son Henry, 18, and Daughter Leni, 19, Enjoying Dinner with Mom in N.Y.C.

The mom of four enjoyed a special night out with her two older kids

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum with son Henry and daughter Leni.

Heidi Klum enjoyed a night out in New York City with son Henry and daughter Leni

The mom of four also shares daughter Lou and son Johan with ex Seal

All four kids have strong bonds with both their parents, recently supporting Seal on the release of their uncle's new film



Heidi Klum was joined by her older two kids for a night on the town.

On Saturday, the mom of four shared scenes from a special dinner in New York City, where she was joined by son Henry, 18, and daughter Leni, 19.

"🥰❤️😋❤️," she captioned scenes from their night out together.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Have Stylish Night Out with Their Kids Deacon and Leni

In addition to Henry and Leni, Klum shares Lou, 13, and Johan, 16, with ex Seal.

Earlier this month, the "Kiss from a Rose" singer, 60, was photographed walking the red carpet with all four of his kids at the Book of Clarence premiere, which was directed by his brother Jeymes Samuel.

In one photo, the musician linked his arm with Lou and girlfriend Laura Strayer. On the other side of Lou, Leni posed in an all-leather outfit. Seal's sons posed on the other side of Laura with arms around each other.

The singer was also pictured separately with daughter Lou, kissing his younger daughter on the cheek. Seal was later seen posing with daughter Leni and brother Jeymes, giving a big smile to the camera.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum with Tom Kaulitz and her four kids

Klum also recently shared a shot with all four kids, posing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in a casual moment at home together.

In the snap, Klum put her arm around Leni, who lay across her lap.

Lou cuddled into Klum, with Leni wrapping her arms around her sister's knees. Johan and Henry sat next to Kaulitz, who is the only one smiling and looking at the camera.

Story continues

"L❤️VE," Klum captioned the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.