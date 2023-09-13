Heidi Klum Shares Rare Baby Photo of Son Henry on His 18th Birthday: 'I Love You with All My Heart'

Seal also shared a tribute to the former couple's son on his special day

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Henry present day (L), Heidi Klum and infant Henry (R)

Another one of Heidi Klum's kids is all grown up.

On Tuesday, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, posted a tribute to son Henry on his 18th birthday. Sharing a photo on Instagram where she bathes an infant Henry, Klum wrote, "Henry Today you turn 18 🥳❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂."

"Look how small you were and now you are 6“3 WOW ❤️," the proud mom shared. "I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART ♥️."

Klum shares her four kids — daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 19, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry — with ex-husband Seal, 60.



Sharing a photo of his two sons on his own Instagram, the "Kiss from a Rose" singer wrote, "The Two Greatest Men I know. 18 yrs ago today, the elder of these two men came into the world and made it a better place…for all of us."



"Henry you’ve taught me so much, everything from you’re undying compassion, to your humility and kindness toward others. I am so proud and privileged to be your father," he continued. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🥳 I love you, -Dad."



Heidi Klum Instagram Heidi Klum and kids

Last month, the model mom enjoyed attending Beyoncé's Renaissance tour with Henry and Lou, with Henry well over a head taller than the 5'9" runway star as they walked together.

"@beyonce 🥳❤️🎉💃🏼 Happy Birthday 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 #renaissance," she wrote in the caption.

During a February 2023 appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Klum talked about the possibility of having more kids.

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times," the model said. "And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" she said, snapping her fingers multiple times.

However, she eventually said that she'd "waited a long time," and revealed that she "maybe" would be open to having more children.

