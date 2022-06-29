Heidi Klum Says Her 'Heart Was Melted' by Her AGT Golden Buzzer Act Who Lost Her Mom to Cancer

America's Got Talent - Season 17

The America's Got Talent crowd was on their feet — and in tears — for Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer-winning act on Tuesday.

During the latest episode of AGT, Klum pressed her Golden Buzzer for 27-year-old singer-songwriter Lily Meola.

Prior to performing her original song "Daydream", Meola explained that she wrote the tune during a time in her life when "things were really beautiful." However, things had since "flipped upside down" as Meola revealed her mom was diagnosed with cancer. Because she ended up becoming her mom's full-time caretaker, Meola ultimately lost a pre-existing record deal.

"I think maybe it was a bit of a blessing because it gave me some extra time to be there for her," Meola said before revealing her mom had since passed away. "She was my biggest cheerleader."

After delivering an emotional performance, the judges each took turns praising Meola's vocals and talent — but it was Klum who felt particularly moved.

"I'm speechless," said Klum, 49. "Just everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you. Immediately, I fell in love with you ... I really really like you, so I'm gonna push this Golden Buzzer for you. It's you!"

Though Klum had every intention to bestowed her coveted Golden Buzzer on another type of performance, the model tells PEOPLE she simply couldn't resist Meola.

"Coming into this season, I was not planning on pushing my Golden Buzzer for a singer, as I feel strongly that I need to push for a variety act," she explains. "I always try to shine a light on someone who maybe is not looked at as much as others. And I was like, 'Okay, this year I'm going to hold out to the very end. I'm going to hold out and look for that special act,' but then things always happen differently."

She continues, "After hearing Lily's story about her mom passing and her struggle with it, my heart was already melted. And then she sang and my gut told me, 'She is yours.'"

"All of a sudden, [my] little heart starts beating faster and [my] stomach is like, 'Push the Golden Buzzer!'" adds Klum. "I could not help but take her under my wing."

For Meola, having Klum take a chance on her meant the world — especially after what she's been through.

"It's otherwordly," she tells PEOPLE. "It feels so special ... I've watched a lot of things that she's been in and I look up to her and I think she's so amazing and sweet and beautiful and a kind human, so it made it a little extra sweet for me."

Looking back on her audition, Meola believes her mom was by her side — and played a role in helping her receive Klum's Golden Buzzer.

"There's moments in life where I've [asked her], 'Am I supposed to be doing this? Send me a sign,' and I really believe she was working some magic up there because it's unbelievable to me," Meola says. "She was such an amazing human. There was something magical about her, even when she was here. She always knew what to say, always knew what to do."

"I feel a little bit lost without her, honestly ... [but] I really felt her there with me that day," she adds. "I definitely think she'd be super, super stoked."

As she looks ahead in the competition, Meola says she's excited to take the stage again and perform more original songs at the live shows.

"It's always a little bit more exciting when there's cameras and a big audience and a little bit of unknown involved," she shares. "It's up to America now!"

"The show is a talent show and I love to sing. Singing's what I've been doing my whole life and writing is a little bit newer to me," she adds. "But [being a] singer-songwriter is my talent so I'm gonna stick to the originals. I know that can be hard for some people to hear, just 'cause it's fresh. It might be a disadvantage, it might be an advantage, we'll see!"

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.