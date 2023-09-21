Heidi Klum is ‘proud’ of her underwear shoot with daughter Leni, 19, amid backlash

Heidi Klum (R) praises her underwear shoot with daughter Leni (L) despite backlash (Getty Images)

Heidi Klum has pushed back at the criticism over her and 19-year-old daughter Leni’s joint underwear shoot.

The supermodel, 49, faced a backlash for the Intimissimi campaign, which saw her posing in lace lingerie alongside the teenager a few months ago.

However she has remained defiant about the shoot praising Leni for how "comfortable" she is in her own skin. "It’s been fun to shoot together," she told DailyMail.com on the red carpet for the latest America’s Got Talent auditions.

"To do photoshoots together with her and just to see how she’s just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we’re doing underwear shoots or something like that.

"It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world. "So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship."

Back in May, Mother of four Klum shared promotional snaps from the campaign in which she and Leni were seen in their lacey underwear holding hands.

The model posed in a blue lingerie set decorated with white lace while her daughter wore a white underwear set with a satin shirt.

In a clip of pair on the shoot, Leni is seen striking various poses alongside her famous mother who she matches in black underwear and at one point shows off her curves in a white bra.

Fans slammed the image as being "weird" and "inappropriate".

Leni’s father is Klum’s ex, 73-year-old billionaire Flavio Briatore. The German model also has 17-year-old Henry, 16-year-old Johan, and 13-year-old Lou with her former husband, musician Seal.

The mother daughter duo has separately defended working together on the campaign (Getty Images)

Leni also previously admitted she didn’t look at the furore online and reiterated how proud she is of the campaign. She told Page Six: “I just don’t look at it, honestly. If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.

“I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time. I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it.”

The teen went on to brand her model mum as an “inspiration” and praised her work ethic, having enjoyed a career in modelling spanning three decades.

Leni added: “I love her... Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on. I love shooting with her.”