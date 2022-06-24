Heidi Klum Prepares for Her Halloween Costume Four Months Early: 'And So It Begins'

Heidi Klum Prepares Her Halloween Four Months Early: ‘And so it begins’

Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is already feeling in the Halloween spirit!

On Thursday, the America's Got Talent judge teased her upcoming plans for the spooky season in a Instagram video.

In the black and white clip, Klum, 49, sat still in a chair while a man appeared to scan her body. She also made sure to squeeze in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video. The model wore a bathrobe, which she then pulled down to reveal her bra, and a bonnet that hid her hair.

To set the eerie tone, Klum set the clip to "This is Halloween", the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"…..and so it begins #heidihalloween2022," she wrote alongside a series of fun Halloween emojis.

While it's unclear exactly what the "Queen of Halloween" is hiding up her sleeve, it's most likely in connection to her iconic Halloween extravaganzas.

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes Over the Years

Since starting her annual Halloween party in 2001 — for which she dressed up as a Lady Godiva —the Making the Cut star has curated a catalog of show-stopping costumes over the years.

From her realistic 2011 Cadaver look and 2015 impersonation of bombshell Jessica Rabbit to her 2018 Princess Fiona ensemble, Klum always brings her Halloween costume A-game to the festivities.

Klum's famous friends have also joined in on the fun with previous guests including Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong'o, Owen Wilson, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and many more.

Heidi Klum Halloween costumes

Getty (4)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Klum's bashes have been put on pause for the past two years.

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," she told TooFab last July, revealing that she would not host her annual Halloween party for the second year in a row.

"So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that," she continued.

Story continues

RELATED: Heidi Klum Cancels Annual Halloween Party Due to the Pandemic: 'It's Insensitive'

However, Klum continued to get in the Halloween spirt despite not holding the event.

In 2020, in lieu of the in-person festivities, she released a short horror film in which she starred alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and four children, Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in," the supermodel told PEOPLE exclusively of the family film.

"It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process," she added. "Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

RELATED: Heidi Klum Releases a Horror Film Starring Her Husband and Kids in Lieu of Annual Halloween Party

Klum said she still wanted to keep her "creative juices flowing" and came up with a costume equally as iconic as her roster of outstanding looks.

For the film, she donned body paint that took seven hours to complete. (As a part of the plot, she escapes her children turned-zombie mummies by blending into her environment.)

"I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."