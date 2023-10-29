Heidi Klum Poses Nude While Teasing Halloween Party: 'Calm Before the Storm'

The supermodel stripped down for her latest social media snap, just days before her highly anticipated costume reveal

Kevin Winter/Getty Heidi Klum attends the 'America's Got Talent' season 18 live show red carpet in September 2023.

Heidi Klum's fans are patiently awaiting her Halloween costume reveal. In the meantime, she's treated them to a photo of her wearing … nothing at all!

The supermodel, 50, posed nude for her latest Instagram post — an image of her lying on a fuzzy pink couch. A large painting hung on the wall behind her depicted an ocean wave suspended over two people embracing.

"The calm before the storm," Klum captioned the post. "3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳."



Klum's new pic comes shortly before she kicks off another year of her star-studded Halloween party, which she attended in 2022 in a headline-making, head-to-toe worm costume. The large outfit featured ridges similar to that of a real worm, and covered Klum's entire body — aside from her face and feet — as she wobbled down the carpet.

Klum has become well-known for her wacky and often hilarious Halloween costume creations, many of which she opened up about on the set of her People StyleWatch cover shoot earlier this month.

“I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do,” Klum said. “Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.”

The America's Got Talent judge hosted her inaugural Halloween party back in 2000, when she wore a patent-leather dirndl and went as the Heidi character from Johanna Spyri’s Swiss children's novels. Then, in 2006, she arrived as the forbidden fruit, with then-husband Seal wearing an Eve costume.

Over the years, Klum has also dressed as a robot, a skinless human, an elderly woman and even Jessica Rabbit. Among her more recent costumes, Klum and now-husband Tom Kaulitz went as Fiona and Shrek from the Shrek films in 2018.

As for this year's costume? Klum teased that it's going to be a big one. “My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down," she told PEOPLE.

