Heidi Klum Poses with Look-a-Like Daughter Leni, 19, During Germany Fashion Event — See the Photos!

The mother-daughter duo posed for photos at the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode-Museum in Berlin, Germany

Like mother, like daughter!

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum posed for photos together during the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode-Museum in Berlin, Germany, on Friday evening.

Confidently situated in front of backgrounds showing off their latest campaign with the brand, Heidi, 50, wore a bright pink lace mini dress with a turtle neckline that featured swirl and dot designs.

She paired the outfit with red high heels to match her red-painted nails.

Leni, 19, meanwhile, wore a long black sheer dress with matching black lace underwear underneath, which she paired with a pair of black boots.

Leni is currently following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to modeling.

The pair not only modeled in lingerie for a couple of Intimissimi campaigns — one of which they posed in front of at the event in Germany — but they’ve also shared other cover shoots together.

Leni made her professional debut as a model alongside Heidi for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany, which Heidi shared her excitement about with a long, heartfelt message to Leni on Instagram at the time.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are,” the supermodel wrote, in part, in German.

Leni later made her runway debut during Berlin Fashion Week in January 2021, walking for Dolce & Gabanna, and she then starred in campaigns for brands like Dior Beauty and Fila.

Leni previously said that it was her mother’s own joy of modeling that sparked her own passion.



"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' " Leni previously told PEOPLE. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

She later told PEOPLE in 2022 about getting the head start in modeling: “I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

