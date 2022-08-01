Heidi Klum looks uhmazing in new topless photo

Another day, another slay from Heidi Klum, who just shared a third topless photo of the month on social media. Won't you give the rest of us a chance?

Back in November 201, Heidi took centre stage when she posted a photo on Instagram, lying in bed wearing nothing but a bra (and that somehow-always-flawless fringe), with a plate of pie covering her crotch.

Then, she shared a topless bikini photo in front of a beautiful green landscape, illustrating how we were all feeling during *that* July heatwave. Fast forward a few days, and the 49-year-old model later shared a completely naked photo from bed, before treating fans to another one just yesterday [31 July].

In it, the America's Got Talent judge faces away from the camera in white bikini bottoms, turning her face (and impressive beachy hair, might we add) back towards the lens. "☀️👙❤️🥰 My hot girl summer 2022," the caption read.

Heidi is not the only one getting in on the topless photo trend. After Kourtney Kardashian posted a semi-naked snap to her Instagram grid, sisters Kim and Khloé shared something similar, while the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicole Scherzinger and Emily Ratajkowski are also big fans of getting naked on the 'gram.

Anyone keen to be next?!

