Heidi Klum Looks Red Hot (That Slit!) in with Husband Tom Kaultiz at the Golden Globes 2024

The supermodel chose a voluminous scarlet Sophie Couture gown with a sparkling bodice

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum date night at the 2024 Golden Globes

If there was an award for the hottest couple at the 2024 Golden Globes, Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, would've gone home with the trophy.

Making a fiery appearance, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, wore a strapless red Sophie Couture gown featuring a sparkling bodice and a full skirt ruched into a rose-shaped detail with a sexy thigh-high slit.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist, 34, wore an all-black look that let wife's gown command the spotlight. He was also careful to give the full skirt plenty of room in photos after they had to squish in the backseat of the car on the way to the event. "Do you have space?" she asks him in a video she posted on Instagram. "Are you sure?"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 2024 Golden Globes

Related: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino and More Score Nods

Klum and Kaulitz's appearance comes on the heels of the television hosts night out at The Art Of Elysium's HEAVEN Gala with her 19-year-old daughter, Leni, who she shares with her ex, Seal.

The mother-daughter duo showed off their common fashionista traits in sexy gowns suited to their own styles.

Klum wore a strapless champagne gown, embellished with a gold sequin floral design, and gold Aquazzura heels while Leni, clearly taking after her mom's love for glamour, rocked a red sequin gown accessorized with a rosette chocker necklace.

Related: Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum Have Stylish Night Out with Their Kids Deacon and Leni

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Vanity Fair Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, attend The Art Of Elysium's 2024 HEAVEN Gala on Jan. 6, 2024

Related: Heidi Klum Transforms Into a Multi-Person Peacock for Halloween 2023: See Her Show-Stopping Look

Klum and Kaulitz, who wed in 2019, are definitely kicking off the year on a high-fashion note, but they have also proved themselves to be a pair who like to have a ton of fun on the carpet.

Klum's anticipated annual Halloween costume saw the Making the Cut host disguise herself as a colorful peacock (with members of Cirque du Soleil expertly forming into her feathers) while Kaulitz accompanied her as her egg.

Story continues

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Heidi Klum (right) poses with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at her 2023 Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31, 2023

“I wanted to do a costume with many, many people. I wanted to have a bunch of people and we all become one thing. And for me, in my mind, that one thing was the peacock,” she told PEOPLE of her costume.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.