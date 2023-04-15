Heidi Klum looks incredible in naked throwback picture

In case you weren't aware, supermodel and judge on America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of the naked Instagram picture. Just last week she shared a cheeky picture of herself nude to celebrate Easter, and now she's done it again by sharing a new naked throwback picture, and it is seriously sizzling 🔥.

Posting on Instagram last night, Heidi reposted a black and white image of herself from photographer Sante D'Orazio's account.

In the striking image Heidi is wearing nothing but black thigh high boots, white underwear and blowing a piece of bubble gum. Sorry, but how cool is she? See the iconic image here:

She referenced the nostalgic feel of the image in her caption, saying: "Blast from the past 💗💞💖". Heidi also tagged Sante, and the Hotel Chelsea in New York, which is presumably where the image was taken.

Heidi has the comments on her Instagram turned off, but it hasn't stopped fans sharing the love for the image, with plenty liking her post.

As her fans can't share a comment on the post, we'll just say it for them - she looks phenomenal.

Heidi, who is busy filming the upcoming season of America's Got Talent, appears to be loving a naked picture at the moment.

Last week she also shared a stunning nude image on her Instagram to celebrate Easter.

She posted a picture of herself standing in front of a pool wearing nothing but black star print underwear and of course, a pair of Easter bunny ears.

Seriously, the Easter bunny has never looked so good.

