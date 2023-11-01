Heidi Klum Just Won Halloween With Her Over-the-Top Peacock Costume

If you thought last year's worm was good, you have to see this.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

It's not Halloween until Heidi Klum unveils her costume — we don't make the rules, she does. And with a Halloween résumé that includes Fiona from Shrek (back in 2018), an entire army of Heidi Klums (2016), and last year's meme-ready, internet-breaking worm, Klum had a lot to live up to. Of course, she was up for the job, teasing the costume on Amazon Live hours before its big unveiling with a myriad of different Instagram posts (she counted down the days earlier this week with a nude selfie, for anyone who forgot about that major serve). When she arrived, she shut the carpet down (quite literally) because it took an entire team of people to fully illustrate her peacock costume.

Ahead of her annual Halloween party, which took place at New York City's Marquee nightclub (the venue's actual marquee says "HAPPY HEIDI-WEEN") this year, Klum revealed to the Today show that this year's costume is "very, very big and very colorful."

“I have a different team this time helping me because it’s a very different kind of costume, so needed a different kind of team,” she added.

The model, TV host, and mother arrived at her star-studded soirée wearing an elaborate a bright blue, skin-tight bodysuit. Along with a team of people to give the effect of a tail, Klum's peacock costume was just as outrageous as you'd expect from her. The bumpy alien-esque head prosthetic that she'd shared earlier got a bold turquoise paint job and she even painted her hands for the full effect. Klum's body was covered with ombré velvet and she had intricate lashes to mimic the look of a peacock's plumage as well a beak on her face. The voluminous red cape that she'd worn in her teasers was also a fake out, because it was MIA when she hit the orange carpet at her party.

Story continues

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Related: Heidi Klum Is Counting Down the Days to Halloween With a Nude Selfie

Klum has made headlines for her party and her costumes since 2000, when she first started hosting the big event. Since then, it's been an annual celebration, except in 2020 and 2021, when she had to press pause on the extravaganza because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, she's enlisted a team of makeup and special effects pros to achieve her headline-making looks, which have often involved prosthetics, stilts, wigs, and just about every other type of over-the-top additions fans can think of.



Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly someplace — and I don't even want to say where, because I don't want to give away any clue," she told Entertainment Tonight before tonight's bash, just in case anyone was questioning her commitment to Halloween. "But I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going. Things are going very well. Thank goodness!"

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

But even Klum gets a little nervous every year. She admitted that it's not until she becomes an internet sensation that she knows she got the job done.

"For me, it's epic when all of a sudden gifs are being made, and everyone is talking about it, and it's in the news and people are laughing," she added. "Then, for me, it's like, 'OK, this was a very good one.'"



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.