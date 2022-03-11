Heidi Klum just shared some semi-nude and very full-on PDA snaps with husband Tom Kaulitz

Photo credit: Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Heidi Klum is a bit of an Instagram icon. From her annual Halloween extravaganza to the time she posted a snap of her eating pie off her crotch, she very much has fun with her online presence. It's one of the reasons why we love her - her willingness to give us glimpses into her life. Well, her latest pic is no exception, taking to Instagram the model and TV presenter shared a romantic PDA snap with husband Tom Kaulitz and people are obsessed.

The couple, who were married in a secret ceremony back in 2019 a year after they first met, have never really shied away from showing their love for each other on social media. From videos of them dancing together to snaps of them cuddled up in bed together, these two have given us a lot of cute content over the years.

In their latest post the pair are channelling Lady and the Tramp vibes with some foodie PDA (you know the scene with the spaghetti).

The picture, which Heidi posted to Instagram late last night, shows the couple looking pretty cosy together at an Italian restaurant. She captioned the post, "Oh this is the night ... its a beautiful night .. and we call it…. Bella Notte❤️."

And if that wasn't enough things got even steamier with Heidi sharing several videos of her husband serenading her on the guitar with his top off, while she lay semi-naked in bed. Honestly, we don't know where to look!

Anyone just really craving some breadsticks?

