Heidi Klum just debuted not one but TWO terrifying Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum shares her 2020 Halloween costume on Instagram

Heidi appears to be hosting her very own Halloween 'Spooktacular' at home with her family, wearing multiple costumes

In much the same way that Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé are synonymous with Christmas, Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. Why? Because she goes all out.

Need we remind you that last year she transformed herself into an otherworldly - and absolutely terrifying, might I add - alien using prosthetics? Or, how about the year before, when she turned into Princess Fiona from Shrek? Don't even get me started on her 2016 costume, which consisted of Heidi along with a slew of Heidi 'clones'. Like we said, she's loves a good costume and, tbh, same.

In true Heidi tradition, the model has started teasing us with sneak peeks of her 2020 costume in the hours running up to her big reveal, with fans going nuts in the comments section trying to guess what her costume is. For the uninitiated, welcome to your new favourite game!

And since the spookiest night of the year is nigh, you bet your bottom dollar Heidi's busy 'gramming away. So, without further ado, let the guessing begin!

First up is this clip showing Heidi lying on a mattress with makeup artists getting to work on her look. "Ok guys HERE 🎃 WE 🎃 GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW! 👻🕷🕸🦇🧛🏻♀️🧟♀️" writes Heidi.

They're really doing a solid job of blending her into the sheets, huh?

She captioned the next post, "First you see me, now you don’t! 👻👻👻 The transformation begins…"

But wait, what's this? Heidi's now shifted gears and appears to be repping a completely different look? "On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in!" she writes, and now I'm seriously confused...

Either she's getting a hectic fake tan (which seems unlikely), or they're blending her into a wooden floor? Who even knows.

Ay caramba! Quick pitstop, apparently her kiddos are getting in on the action this year, dressed up as mummies:

Then there's this absolutely menacing video of a mummy looking very 'not okay' which, Heidi suggested could be her daughter, in the caption which reads "@leniklum? or 🧟♀️?":

Well, I don't know about you, but I'm really hoping it's Leni Klum. Just sayin'.

Here's her kids scaring Heidi, and it looks like an excerpt from a movie or something, right?

Yup, definitely some filming going on here:

TA-DA! Heidi then shared a mini Halloween movie of her and her family, showing how they're spending the spooky season from home.

Unlike previous years, Heidi wear not one but TWO costumes, with various body paint designed to help her blend in and hide from her kids (who have turned into mummies). Here she is trying to look like a wall:

And another of Heidi where she's practically indistinguishable from the bedsheets:

You're really just better off watching it to see what we mean and watching the whole thing here:

While this might not be exactly what we're used to seeing from Heidi for Halloween, we're very here for all the effort that's gone into this very extra affair.

Happy Halloween, folks!

