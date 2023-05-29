Heidi Klum Embraces the Sunshine Wearing Nothing but Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in Topless Photo

The supermodel and television personality is in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, where she dodged a wardrobe malfunction

Heidi Klum/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

Sun's out, buns out is the motto for Heidi Klum!

After stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in two stop-and-stare looks, the supermodel opted to strip it back to the basics on her time off.

The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge spent the weekend relaxing in nothing but a butt-baring bikini thong, which she showed off in a new Instagram post shared over the weekend.

In the photo, Klum sat with her back to the camera, giving a view of full cheeks-baring bottoms. She slightly turned her head for a sultry pose and held a white rose to her face.

Her hair, kept in waves, matched the vacation vibes of the background, which featured the ocean, mountains and decorative plants.

She captioned the suggestive snapshot with her location of Antibes, France, alongside a lineup of emojis.

Klum also almost bared it all (though unintentionally) last week during her appearance at the prestigious film gathering.

For the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, she wore an eye-popping yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown made with ultra-sexy details, including a thigh-high slit (that almost reached her midriff!).

But, it was the exposing criss-cross chest cutouts that almost led to a nip slip for Klum. As she raised up her arms to show off the dress’ flowy cape, a sliver of her nipple slipped out from the nearly-there bodice.

Getty Images

Klum was not fazed, however, and she kept her spirits just as sunny as her outfit for the rest of the carpet.

The Making the Cut co-host also attended the exclusive amfAR Gala wearing a lime green Georges Hobeika design. She arrived alongside husband Tom Kaulitz, with whom she shared a romantic smooch on the carpet.





Read the original article on People.