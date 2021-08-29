Heidi Klum Didn't Know She Accidentally Flashed 'AGT' Fans Until She Saw It on TikTok

America’s Got Talent fans know that not everything always goes according to plan on the hit NBC competition series. But this time, it wasn't an act that stunned folks watching the show — it was judge Heidi Klum.

It all began during a live show of AGT season 16 when quarterfinals kicked off on August 10. In a behind-the-scenes TikTok recorded by a live audience member, judge Sofía Vergara is seen posing for a selfie with Howie Mandel. Heidi appears to casually look up from her phone and then quickly tries to get in the frame by bending over the judge’s table. But in the process of trying to pose for the picture, she accidentally flashed fans watching in their seats.

Although the TikTok was posted the next day, it seems like Heidi didn’t know about it until almost two weeks later when she posted a snippet of the TikTok on her Instagram. “Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt. 😂🤣,” she captioned the clip on August 23.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

For AGT’s first live show, the Making the Cut star wore a strapless, coral-color feather dress with a ribbon cinched waist. She completed her effortless look with clear pump heels and colorful jewelry. Despite the fashion mishap, the TikTok creator who originally shared the video was just happy they got the chance to see Heidi in person, writing, “I love all the judges, and Heidi Klum is my favorite.”

Viewers followed suit with their own compliments for Heidi. “She's still got it,” one person wrote. Others made cheeky comments about the unplanned moment, imagining what it was like for spectators watching it happen. “Everyone in the front row 👁👄👁,” a different fan said. “First row…😳😳😳,” another added.

In Heidi’s signature carefree way, she’s not taking the mishap too seriously, but she’s definitely taking note for future outfits.

You Might Also Like