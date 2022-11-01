Heidi Klum crawls her way into annual Halloween party as a fishing worm: 'I feel like a million bucks!'

NEW YORK — Looking worm-derful this Halloween, Heidi Klum.

The model, 49, went full slug for her annual Halloween extravaganza and showed up as a "rain worm," commonly known in the United States as an earthworm.

"I just wanted to think outside the box and do something different and I thought we all know a rain worm," says Klum of her costume while at her party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. "And I want to put a smile on people's faces. … I thought it'd be funny."

The model, who is known for her over-the-top Halloween getups, said the rain worm ranks high on her list of best costumes along with her memorable 2013 costume, when she dressed as the old version of herself.

She adds with a laugh, "I feel like a million bucks!"

The moment is here! Heidi Klum is INCHING her way down the carpet as a WORM. #heidiklumhalloween #heidihalloween #halloween2022 pic.twitter.com/p26CKJaiYg — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) November 1, 2022

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, completed the costume as a fisherman with a pole attached to his wife. His costume also included intricate makeup to give the illusion of a facial injury.

"My favorite part of her costume is that I'm a part of it. She comes up with amazing stuff. Her idea was the worm so I was like, 'What can I do?'" the musician recalls.

More: Heidi Klum is all smiles as teen daughter Leni struts down Dolce & Gabbana runway

Once inside the star-studded party, photos showed Klum changed into a sheer, glittering body suit along with her worm face makeup.

Story continues

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party.

Klum teased her costume on Monday with various Instagram videos of herself getting her makeup done and prepping with special effects.

"Almost ready #HeidiHalloween2022," she wrote in another video of herself looking at the camera in her worm getup.

As Klum dropped hints ahead of Halloween night, fans on social media enjoyed speculating about her costume. Many guessed she was going to be dressed up as Jabba the Hutt from "Star Wars."

"Happy Halloween everyone, coming right along," Klum shared in one Instagram video.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Klum Halloween party: Model reveals her worm costume