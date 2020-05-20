Heidi Klum shares go-to beauty products, including baby shampoo and Charlotte Tilbury foundation

Heidi Klum swears by £2 baby shampoo, which she uses as a cleanser for her face. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Heidi Klum has shared her beauty and skincare regime and it turns out the products she uses are really rather ordinary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One in particular.

In an interview with Elle the 46-year-old model revealed her go-to cleanser is Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, which costs just £2.

“I use it to wash my face, as it's super gentle but effective,” Klum told the publication.

It’s not a crazy choice: the delicate formula is gentle enough to be used on babies suggesting it’s ideal for sensitive adult skin, too.

The product is hypoallergenic and free from so-called ‘nasty’ ingredients including parabens, phthalates, sulphates and alcohol.

Buy it: Johnson's Baby Shampoo 300ml | £2 from Boots

Klum also credits a fresh, daily smoothie and vitamin-rich Perfectil Skin, Hair and Nail supplements for giving her complexion an added “boost”.

The mother-of-four shared the other skincare and make-up items she uses, which all add up to create a 15-minute beauty routine.

A Charlotte Tilbury foundation, with SPF15, provides daily coverage while a L’Oreal Paris mascara is her eye product of choice.

A La Roche-Posay SPF50+ fluid is another of the German-born model’s must-haves. “It isn't too heavy and is perfect for everyday wear,” she said.

A Glossier and Anastasia Beverley Hills product finished the six-step routine.

Shop Heidi Klum’s beauty must-haves

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth-Boosting Foundation SPF15

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara Carbon Black | £9.99 from Superdrug

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara Carbon Black

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Tinted 50ml

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel | £23.00 from Feelunique

Story continues

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

Cloud Paint | £15 from Glossier