Heidi Klum swears by this moisturizer for her ageless skin — and it's on sale for just $17

Acne is one skincare woe that doesn’t discriminate, no matter what age. With triggers such as genetics, hormones, stress, the natural slow-down of cell renewal and loss of elasticity, acne continues to be the most frequently diagnosed condition by dermatologists, affecting 35 per cent of adults.

And in the case of supermodel Heidi Klum, this age-related skin woe doesn’t say no. In a 2019 interview with Today, the now 46-year-old revealed that she too suffers from the occasional breakout.

So, how does she maintain her radiant, youthful complexion while minimizing blemishes? Enter Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, an affordable skincare solution that’s on sale now as part of Amazon Canada’s Cyber Week sales.

“I use it on my face. It’s very light," Klum explained. "When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores.”

Fueled by lactic acid, an AHA superhero ingredient that gently exfoliates the skin’s surface and reduces fine lines and wrinkles, this moisturizer is designed to reveal a bright youthful glow while rejuvenating and replenishing dull dehydrated skin. Also combined with allantoin and chamomile in a lightweight formula, it softens and smooths skin making it perfect for all skin types.

Backed by the reputable name Mario Badescu (the same brand that brought you the cult-favourite, acne-fighting Drying Lotion and Facial Spray Toner), not to mention its affordable retail price, there’s no questioning why this Buttermilk formula is a go-to moisturizer for many shoppers.

“I have sensitive skin so most acne or treatment products do more harm than good...but I've been applying this two-three times a day and my skin is looking so much better a week after use,” raved one five-star reviewer.

“A great moisturizer for my combination skin! In general, my cheeks get dry and flaky if I opt for a light moisturizer, but this lightweight product is very hydrating yet feels barely there. Highly recommended for combo skin,” said another. “My son has oily skin and he loves it too. He says it does not clog his pores and his acne-prone skin has been looking better in recent weeks since he started using it too.”

For the best results, it’s recommended to apply the moisturizer after cleansing and toning.

