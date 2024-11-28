Heidenheim vs Chelsea LIVE! Conference League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Heidenheim vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Blues are in Germany tonight looking to continue their fine Conference League campaign, taking on a team who could not be more different in stature. While Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is just in his sixth month at the helm, Heidenheim boss Frank Schmidt has been in the role since 2007, a remarkable 17 years.

In that time, Schmidt has taken the club from the fifth tier of German football, all the way to the Bundesliga and now European competition. Tonight they host the favourites for the competition in Chelsea in a landmark match for the club, days after facing the Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in domestic action.

Heidenheim have been no pushovers this season, though, and have won all three of their Conference League games to date, against Olimpija Ljubljana, Pafos and earlier this month Scottish side Hearts. Maresca will need to make sure his ‘B’ team avoid a potential banana skin to maintain their own 100 per cent record in the competition. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia.

Heidenheim vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT

How to watch: TNT Sports

Chelsea team news

Score prediction

This week in Europe

15:43 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s been a good week in Europe for the Premier League sides with Liverpool beating Real Madrid and Arsenal putting five past Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa were denied a last-gasp winner against Juventus and Manchester City let a 3-0 lead slip at home to draw with Feyenoord

Today, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United take centre stage hoping to keep the streak going.

Heidenheim team news

15:38 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

In a huge blow for Heidenheim, they will be without top scorer Marvin Pieringer this evening after he picked up an Achilles injury against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Marvin Pieringer has netted five times across all competitions for Heidenheim this season. (Getty Images)

Score prediction

15:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Heidenheim conceded five to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend and they could be in for another tough night as the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk will be keen to make an impression and

Chelsea to win, 4-1.

Chelsea team news

15:28 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea will once again rotate, with Enzo Maresca making it clear he will continue to switch between a starting XI for the Premier League and near enough an entirely different lineup for cup competitions.

This means Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk are all likely to come into the side.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

15:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT for a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Good afternoon!

15:18 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Heidenheim vs Chelsea!

It’s an intriguing clash in the Europa Conference League, as both sides go into the game with 100 per cent winning records in the competition thus far and that means something has to give.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5.45pm GMT from the Voith-Arena.