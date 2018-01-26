Heidegger sparks UC Santa Barbara to 70-65 comeback win

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) -- Max Heidegger scored 28 points, 15 in the last 6 1/2 minutes, making one 3-pointer to tie the game and another 3 for the lead to help UC Santa Barbara rally past Cal State Fullerton 70-65 on Thursday night.

UC Santa Barbara (15-5, 4-2 Big West) trailed by as many as 14 points and never led until Heidegger launched a 3-pointer for a 58-56 lead with 4:20 remaining. Fullerton went ahead 63-60 on an Austen Awosika basket with 2:24 to play.

Heidegger made six free throws in the last two-plus minutes, Leland King II put the Gauchos ahead for keeps, 64-63 and Marcus Jackson pushed the game out of reach, making the score 70-65 with two free throws with seven seconds left. Jackson finished with three points.

Heidegger was 12 of 12 at the line, where the Gauchos converted 26 of 30. The freshman has scored in double figures in every game.

Kyle Allman led Cal State Fullerton (11-8, 4-3) with 24 points and Awosika added 14.

UC Santa Barbara has won three straight and is off to its best start in 10 seasons.