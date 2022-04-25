HeftyVerse introduces their marketplace with the movie Runway 34 NFT Drops

Hefty Entertainment

In an industry-first move, HeftyVerse, a Web 3.0 initiative by Hungama, is all set to introduce Hefty Marketplace, an all-in-one-platform of NFTs, for the media & entertainment industry.

PUNE, INDIA , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmed by its user-first and community-driven mission, HeftyVerse has collaborated with India’s biggest superstar Ajay Devgn, to drop the first NFT game and digital collectibles of the lead trio of the movie - Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh - Runway 34, in the metaverse.









The latest drop is part of the many NFTs, collectibles and ‘money can’t buy experiences’ now available on the Hefty Marketplace for users to buy, sell and engage with creators and collectors. Through Runway 34, Hefty is providing exclusive digital collectibles which users can wear across different Metaverses and also its own HeftyVerse (stay tuned!). Adding to that, it will also have a raffle where whoever wins can get a chance to own the physical assets used in the movie and stand a chance to get an exclusive virtual call with Ajay Devgn.

Hefty Marketplace will launch on the Polygon chain and will have both ERC 721 and ERC 1155 smart contracts. The platform supports Metamask, WalletConnect, and Coinbase, through which users can easily buy the NFTs. Even though one will need MATIC tokens to buy the NFTs – on the Hefty one can pay directly through their bank cards to buy NFTs. Furthermore, Hefty also endorses a secondary market where users can easily sell their NFTs.

Keeping community and engagement at its core, Hefty and NFTify, a leading NFT marketplace solution company, together will build a robust Web3 social branded marketplace that facilitates users with better payment options and a user-friendly UX/UI. The Hefty Marketplace will aid Web 3.0 creators from the M&E industry globally to revolutionize the NFT industry. The strategic partnership will foster the rapid growth of the NFT ecosystem globally.

Built in collaboration with Polygon Studios and genesis partners like Hungama and Hindustan Talkies, eDAO , an entertainment and creator economy focused entity, funds and supports NFT projects and launches ranging from popular celebrities, record music labels, film studios, artists, gamers and content creators co-created with flourishing Web3 communities.

How to buy the NFTs?

Connect your wallet, if you don't have one, create one, Metamask is the easiest to go ahead with, save your seed phrase safely and proceed to buy the NFTs, you will need MATIC tokens to buy the NFT, you can either deposit it from an exchange or use your credit/debit card on our platform to buy the NFT. You will be asked to add your shipping address for the lucky draw to win the physical Runway 34 asset and a virtual call with Ajay Devgn! Click on Proceed to Payment, confirm the transaction and voila your NFT is purchased.

About HeftyVerse:

Hefty Entertainment, a division of Hungama, is an ecosystem that’s built on the cornerstone of enabling collaboration, interaction, and engagement in communities on the web 3.0. It forays into the metaverse with all entertainment category based NFTs. The Hefty metaverse is supported by Polygon blockchain, which also backs Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. eDAO supports the growth of the Hefty Ecosystem. NFTs are the present and will be the future because of leaders such as Hungama. Artists, who believe that is the way forward, now have an alternate monetization avenue. And luckily for them, their fans are willing to dive into their pockets to own a piece. As the ecosystem grows, new strategies will come to the fore, and innovations in crypto and NFT will continue to shape the future of the entertainment industry. Rest assured, that Hungama will be at the forefront of it!!!





