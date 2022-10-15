Hedingham vigil commemorates neighbors and friends lost in Raleigh shooting

On Saturday, a day scheduled to hold Hedingham’s annual fall festival, residents of this northeast Raleigh community instead gathered at a local park to remember their friends, family and neighbors lost in Thursday’s mass shooting.

In the late afternoon, a crowd of more than 100 stood before five portraits of the victims: Officer Gabriel Torres, Nicole Connors, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall and James Thompson.

The vigil’s first speaker was Tabatha Smith, a resident and voting representative for the Hedingham Community Association. Smith praised the quick actions of both law enforcement and her neighbors during the shooting.

“There were residents who were right in the thick of things,” she said. “You called law enforcement. You provided statements on what you saw to help the officers. You assisted the victims that were injured. And some of you put yourself in harm’s way to help others.”

Tricia Preston, a Hedingham resident, led the community in six separate moments of silence for the five killed and the two injured victims: Officer Casey Joseph Clark and Marcille Gardner. In between each pause, Preston shared details of the victims’ lives, their interests and who they left behind. Torres had a 2-year-old daughter. Thompson was in high school. Connors enjoyed going to the movies with her husband. Karnatz was an avid runner. Marshall was preparing for her wedding.

The Hedingham Community Association hosted the vigil, and leaders from the local Capital City Church of God led prayers throughout. Adults and children held memorial candles and a member of the Capital City Church at one point asked the community to link arms in solidarity.

“Hedingham is strong, and we will heal from this,” Smith said near the end of her remarks. “This won’t happen overnight. It may take weeks or months. But we are a community that knows how to come together. We are resilient.”