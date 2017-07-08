Hedges, Chacin lead Padres past Phillies 2-1

San Diego Padres' Carlos Asuaje (20) reacts after after being struck out by Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for the second straight game and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Carlos Asuaje added an RBI triple for the Padres, who have won five of six.

Maikel Franco homered and Tommy Joseph had two hits with a double for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight and seven of nine.

Chacin (8-7) allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Aaron Nola (6-6) tied career-highs by going eight innings and striking out nine, but he was the hard-luck loser. Nola gave up four hits and walked two.

Brandon Maurer pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

The Padres went ahead with two runs off Nola in the seventh.

Hunter Renfroe led off with a double down the right-field line. Renfroe initially thought he popped the ball up and didn't run out of the box, but he took off for second once he saw first-base umpire Chris Guccione signal fair.

Nola got the next two outs before Asuaje tied the game with a triple off the wall in right-center. Hedges, a night after connecting on two solo homers and the game-winning sacrifice fly in San Diego's 4-3 win over the Phillies, followed with an opposite-field RBI single to make it 2-1.

Philadelphia threatened in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners on second and third with one out. Padres manager Andy Green lifted Chacin for right-hander Kirby Yates, and the reliever got Franco to pop out behind short and Andrew Knapp to fly out to left.

Franco put the Phillies ahead with his 13th homer, a solo shot to deep left in the fifth.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Padres will look for a sweep in Sunday afternoon's finale of the three-game series. Saturday's win clinched a victory in the series, snapping a streak of dropping six straight series in Philadelphia.

NOT ANOTHER ONE

Philadelphia upped its club record before the All-Star break to 23 one-run losses. The Phillies are 11-23 in one-run games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Renfroe was back in the lineup a day after having to leave the game in the ninth inning after getting hit in the left wrist by a pitch from Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill (3-2, 2.96) makes his ninth start for the Padres. He is limiting lefties to a .169 average, but righties are hitting .258 against him.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 4.93) will make his first start since going on the DL on June 18 with an upper back strain. He will be looking for his first victory in his 15th start.

---

