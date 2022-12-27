From hedgehogs to parrots, Ukrainian refugees took over 2,000 pets to the UK this year

Valerie Averina made the three-day drive from Kyiv to the UK with her 11-year-old son Yuri and Rickson, an English Staffordshire Bull Terrier

An African hedgehog, degu and cockatiels are among more than 2,000 pets allowed into the UK along with Ukrainian refugees this year.

"When you own a pet, regardless of the type of pet you have, it becomes your friend and it becomes a member of the family," Valerie Averina told The Telegraph.

The 37-year-old made the three-day drive from Kyiv to the UK with her 11-year-old son Yuri and Rickson, an English Staffordshire Bull Terrier, in April in the wake of Russia's invasion two months earlier.

"Especially when you come with children here, it's very important to have something that connects you with Ukraine," she said.

"I would not care whether it's a rodent, a turtle or rabbit or parrot, it's still your friend and member of your family, so I completely understand people who wanted to bring them."

Dogs and cats form the vast majority of pets brought into the UK by Ukrainians fleeing the war, according to an FOI to the Animal and Plant Health Agency - more than 2,000 of them.

However there were also more unusual pets that owners couldn't bear to leave behind, including two rosy-faced lovebirds, eight chinchillas and a turtle. Others include 14 guinea pigs, 16 hamsters, 12 rabbits, and 10 rats.

However, the journey for a pet into the UK is not easy.

Anfisa Vlasova, 41, spent more than a month trying to bring in her four Yorkshire terriers.

She finally succeeded with the help of charities, eventually crossing on the EuroTunnel as part of a 30-hour trip in the back of a delivery van with her pets.

Ms Vlasova is originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and has been moving repeatedly since the 2014 war there.

Her 19-year-old daughter is a refugee studying in the US and Anfisa was planning to become a dog breeder in Kharkiv when war broke out again.

'It's like my family members'

Ms Vlasova, who is in temporary accommodation unable to find a landlord that accepts her pets, said: "It's like my family members that help me avoid loneliness and treat me from all this war trauma.

"Coming through war twice, being alone, it's really a nightmare; it's just because of those pets that I try to be strong and fight for survival."

As Rickson was born in France, Ms Averina was among the lucky few to have a pet with a European passport and valid vaccinations, meaning she could bring him to the UK without having him quarantined.

"Some people just refused to go to the UK because of the strict regulations because they didn't understand why they would be separated from their pets because of the quarantine," she said.

Rickson, who slept through most of the journey, reminds her and her son of home as they celebrate their first Christmas far from Ukraine.

She said: "It's a connection with your mother land with your relatives, friends and of course your closest people in your life.

"It's a piece of home, and it's like having your relatives here with you as our dog is our member of the family."