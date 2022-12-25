Hedge funds investors have a lot riding on Gabriel Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBU) with 40% ownership

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is hedge funds. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for hedge funds investors after the company gained CA$95m in market cap last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 94%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gabriel Resources.

Check out our latest analysis for Gabriel Resources

ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gabriel Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Gabriel Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Gabriel Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 40% of Gabriel Resources. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 13%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 59% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gabriel Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 13%, private equity firms could influence the Gabriel Resources board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Gabriel Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

