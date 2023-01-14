Hedge funds investors have a lot riding on Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) with 27% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 27% to be precise, is hedge funds. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, hedge funds investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 16% last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 39% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Longboard Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Longboard Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Longboard Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 27% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Pfizer Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Kevin Lind is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 55% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$3.4m worth of stock in the US$102m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 11%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Longboard Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (3 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

