Hedge Funder George Hall’s Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market Again at a Discounted $25 Million

A stately townhouse on New York City’s Upper East Side has once again surfaced for sale. Tucked away in the Lenox Hill neighborhood, just steps from Fifth Avenue and Central Park, the sprawling brick and limestone residence is now listed for a speck under $25 million—or a hefty $12.5 million less than its owner, hedge fund mogul George E. Hall, first wanted for the place back in 2017.

The founder and CEO of Clinton Group, a Manhattan-based investment firm that managed approximately $6 billion in capital in 2016, purchased the classic Neo-Federal mansion for $11.5 million in 2002. So, despite the significant reduction, he still stands to make an impressive profit if the place sells for anywhere close to its current asking price.

A sitting room is the perfect spot for enjoying cocktails before or after dinner.

Built and designed in 1887 by architect John H. Duncan—designer of Grant’s Tomb in Riverside Park, and the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Grand Army Plaza—the six-story structure clocks in at 25 feet wide, and features seven bedrooms and an equal number of baths in 12,000 square feet of elegant living space boasting rich hardwood floors, decorative ceilings, several wood-burning fireplaces and an elevator to all levels.

Touted in marketing materials as “a piece of New York’s historic Gold Coast,” the property is highlighted by a parlor level hosting a formal living room equipped with an ornate fireplace and wet bar, as well as a lounge area and gilded powder room adorned with a custom pink marble vanity.

An expansive north-facing living room boasts a fireplace and wall of windows.

A chandelier-topped dining room on the parlor level features a butler’s pantry and service staircase leading to a garden-level kitchen, which is outfitted with checkerboard tile floors, an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and access to a backyard garden; and tucked away on the third floor is a wood-paneled library warmed by a fireplace, and sporting a bar bedecked with polished black-and-white marble countertops complemented by crystal cabinetry.

A wallpapered formal dining room has a butler’s pantry and service stairs leading to the main kitchen below.

Occupying the entire fourth floor is a plush primary bedroom that comes complete with yet another fireplace and a sky-lit sunroom that connects to an expansive terrace, along with a dressing room, two walk-in closets, and luxe marble-clad bath hosting dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower.

Rounding out the listing, which is held by Matt Bajek, Tiana Taylor and Eddie Feltes Shapiro of NestSeekers International, is a fifth-floor media/playroom, an office, staff quarters and a full basement with its own entrance.

