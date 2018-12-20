Heckler makes bad decision, gets ejected after spat with Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin got into an argument with a fan, who got tossed from Wednesday’s Pistons-Timberwolves game. (Getty)

A fan at Wednesday’s Detroit Pistons win over the Minnesota Timberwolves got a little too full of himself Wednesday, making the unwise decision of jawing at Blake Griffin.

He caught the attention of the 6-10, 250-pound chiseled Pistons power forward, who barked back at his heckler before calming down and stepping into his huddle.

Griffin gets into it with heckler

The interaction cost the fan his seat, and he’s lucky that’s all. It’s not clear what he said, but it was enough to get Griffin heated.

Blake Griffin was heated after what a Timberwolves fan yelled at him. Fan ejected… pic.twitter.com/E9DJrHZD6Y — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 20, 2018





Heckler ejected

Here’s another angle, with the fan being escorted from his seat after being ejected.

Wolves fan gets kicked out after exchanging words with Blake Griffin 😬 pic.twitter.com/mdtnSPL5ur — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2018





Officials make good decision

Fans heckle players across all sports, but their proximity raises the stakes at NBA games like no other arena. Fans literally sit on the same court that players are playing on.

Officials made the right call here, choosing to toss the fan instead of Griffin, who quickly composed himself after being heckled.

Fine coming for Griffin?

The incident recalls an interaction earlier this season when Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant told a heckler in Dallas to “Watch the f—— game and shut the f— up.“

Durant’s outburst wasn’t noted until after the game, and eventually cost him a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

Griffin may have escaped ejection, but a fine still could be coming. After the Malice in the Palace, player conflict with fans is at the top of the league’s do-not-do list.

