Heavy snow likely in Alberta Sunday, warmest air of 2022 follows

Sunday could be a tricky travel day across some parts of Alberta as heavy snow sweeps across the region. The heaviest snow is likely in and around Edmonton, where snowfall totals could land in the double digits by the end of the day. We’re also looking ahead to next week, which could see some of Alberta’s warmest temperatures this year. More on the snow and what’s to come, below.

THROUGH SUNDAY: SNOW DEVELOPS ACROSS MUCH OF ALBERTA

An upper-level trough will cross the Rockies into Alberta overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Widespread snow showers will blanket the foothills on Sunday morning as the trough crests the mountains.

This trough will spawn a clipper system over the centre of the province that could bring a period of steady snowfall to the Edmonton area.

Edmonton
Edmonton

Periods of heavy snow are possible across Edmonton through Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds could lead to a threat for blowing snow, as well, which could make travel even more difficult at times.

Freezing rain is also possible across parts of central Alberta, especially east of Edmonton along the Yellowhead. Use extra caution if you have to travel on Sunday, and watch out for slick spots.

Precipitation will eventually taper off through evening hours as the system pulls east into Saskatchewan.

ABSnow
ABSnow

Snowfall totals by the end of the day on Sunday should amount to 5-10 cm around Edmonton, with locally higher totals possible. Around 5 cm of snow is likely along the foothills, with just a dusting possible down toward Calgary.

MONDAY AND BEYOND: SYSTEM DEPARTS, RIDGE BRINGS PLEASANT WARMTH

Calmer conditions will prevail across the Prairies heading into the new workweek. Pacific flow beneath a ridge of high pressure building over Western Canada will bring a period of warmer temperatures to the region, including the potential for the region’s first 20°C reading of the year.

Wednesday’s daytime highs will soar into the upper teens for much of southern Alberta, with communities like Lethbridge and Medicine Hat coming within shouting distance of that 20-degree mark.

Calgary7day
Calgary7day

Unseasonably warm temperatures will reach into the northern Prairies, as well. Fort McMurray could reach 10°C on Wednesday, which is well above the normal high of 2°C for this time of year.

The ridge responsible for the midweek warmth will quickly weaken by the end of the week, but we should see above-seasonal temperatures continue across much of the Prairies heading into next weekend.

Thumbnail courtesy of Ed Fu in Edmonton, Alberta.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

