Heavy snow, ice prompts warnings across the Prairies, threat for 20+ cm

A significant storm barreling across the Prairies through Wednesday has prompted widespread warnings and special weather statements. Heavy snowfall, blustery winds and even freezing rain are all on the table for some areas. As much as 40 cm of snow could fall in some of the hardest hit places by the time the system pushes out later Thursday. Needless to say, people can anticipate significant travel issues and it's recommended to avoid driving where conditions quickly deteriorate. More on the timing and impacts across the region, below.

Wednesday into Thursday: Difficult travel expected with heavy snow, reduced visibilities

Snowfall warnings are widespread across southern Alberta, as well as parts of southern and central Saskatchewan. Freezing rain warnings and special weather statements are in place in central and northern Manitoba. That's as a potent winter-like system makes its way across the region through Wednesday.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the snowfall warning. "Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Snowfall rates may pick up in intensity slightly Wednesday as high pressure descends south and leads to more upsloping flow and enhanced totals along the southern foothills.

The snow, coupled with blustery winds between 30-50 km/h could impact travel times across Alberta and towards central Saskatchewan through Wednesday.

"With temperatures well below the freezing mark and wind chills in the minus double digits, snow ratios will be higher, meaning the snow will be fluffier and easier to blow around," says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Snow ratios will be lower along the southern boundary of the snow swath in parts of southern Saskatchewan however, as temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark making snow more wet and heavy.

The snow will begin to ease across Alberta on Wednesday night, though continuing for Saskatchewan and Manitoba through the afternoon hours on Thursday. The system will then pull east out of the Prairies by Thursday evening.

The storm will also bring the chance of freezing rain to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba lingering through the day on Wednesday. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Highway impacts

Between 10-40 cm of snow is expected along foothills, with the heaviest amounts expected in higher elevations. Southern portions of Alberta may crack 20+ cm. A good 10-20 cm of snow is anticipated along an axis from southern Alberta to northern Manitoba. Calgary could see 10-20 cm, and Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Alta., may approach 25 cm of snow.

Look ahead: Winter-like weather will continue to dominate

Beyond this icy, snowy system, winter-like weather will continue to dominate the next two weeks across the Prairies. A blast of Arctic air will deliver mid-winter-like cold this weekend and most of next week, with temperatures dropping into the minus 20s for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. High temperatures will be in the minus teens.

Conditions won't be quite as frigid for Manitoba, but still rather wintry.

Another system will also track across the region this weekend, with rather blustery conditions and upslope snow. This means another round of significant snow will be in store for Calgary and surrounding areas.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Prairies