Heavy snow expected for parts of Sask. as weather woes continue to affect flights

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning, calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow for some areas of Saskatchewan. (CBC - image credit)
Heavy snowfall is expected to hit much of Saskatchewan, including the cities of Saskatoon and Regina, overnight Saturday and continue through to the afternoon of Christmas Day, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning, calling for 10 to 15 centimetres, for several regions.

As of Saturday afternoon, that warning was in effect for:

  • Lloydminster.

  • Regina.

  • Saskatoon.

  • Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake.

  • Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw.

  • Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland.

  • Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota.

  • Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial, Dinsmore.

  • The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, St. Walburg.

An Alberta clipper is expected to bring snow and strengthening winds to parts of southern Saskatchewan beginning Saturday night, Environment Canada said.

Regions between Meadow Lake to the southeast corner of the province are expected to see 10 to 15 cm by the end of the day Sunday.

As well, several regions were under a special weather statement from Environment Canada Saturday, warning of mixed precipitation and strong winds from the Alberta clipper.

The weather agency said that could bring ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain to these areas:

  • Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin.

  • Leader, Gull Lake.

  • Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik.

  • Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills.

  • Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle, Lucky Lake.

Environment and Climate Change Canada
The ongoing winter storms across Canada have been hammering air travel in Saskatchewan.

On Friday, Lidia Matei was among the many travellers grounded in Saskatoon, while her 72-year-old mother — who is suffering from metastatic Stage 4 cancer — waited for her in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Matei was supposed to arrive there last Tuesday, as a special holiday reunion for her, her mom and her 17-year-old daughter.

The weather delays have been "extremely emotional. It's extremely hurtful and painful," she said.

The trip "was not just to have fun. We never know … if it ever can happen again, because my mom has chemotherapy every three weeks, and she is suffering," said Matei.

"It's heartbreaking."

Submitted by Lidia Matei
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport Authority said flight problems in other cities — including Toronto and Vancouver, both hit hard by storms this week — have caused flight delays and cancellations in Saskatoon.

"Flights today have improved with five cancellations reported," compared to 40 per cent of flights seeing cancellations or delays earlier in the week, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday morning, the situation was similar at Regina's airport, which saw six cancellations and five flights delayed.

"That would mean about half of the flights today had a status change," a spokesperson for the Regina Airport Authority said.

"Passengers should check with their airlines for up to date flight times. It's been a dynamic time this week."

The City of Saskatoon said its crews are ready to respond to the coming snowfall and will focus on grading driving lanes along Circle Drive and the busiest freeway and arterial streets during the storm.

"When it stops snowing and Priority 1 streets have all been graded, crews will move into the Priority 2 and 3 streets," the city said in a news release.

"Sanders will be spreading de-icing materials on Circle Drive, freeways, high traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections."

The City of Regina has also declared snow routes in effect which would mean no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period.

In a Saturday news release, the city said parking won't be allowed along designated snow routes from 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. You can check the city's website here for a snow route map.

