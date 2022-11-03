Heavy snow continues snarling travel on the Prairies into Thursday

A big swath of the Prairies started November with a rude taste of winter as heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and freezing rain spread across the region. A healthy blanket of snow made for tricky travel across Alberta through Wednesday. The wintry precipitation will continue across Saskatchewan and Manitoba into Thursday.

Into Thursday: Difficult travel expected with heavy snow, reduced visibilities

Snowfall warnings continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for large portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan as the snow continues to move across the two provinces.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its snowfall warning. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The snow will begin to ease across Alberta on Wednesday night, though continuing for Saskatchewan and Manitoba through the afternoon hours on Thursday. The system will then pull east out of the Prairies by Thursday evening.

Highway impacts

A good 10-20 cm of snow is anticipated along an axis from southern Alberta to northern Manitoba. Calgary could see 10-20 cm by the time all is said and done, and Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Alta., may approach 25 cm of snow.

Look ahead: Winter-like weather will continue to dominate

Beyond this icy, snowy system, winter-like weather will continue to dominate the next two weeks across the Prairies. A blast of Arctic air will deliver mid-winter-like cold this weekend and most of next week, with temperatures dropping into the minus 20s for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. High temperatures will be in the minus teens.

Conditions won't be quite as frigid for Manitoba, but still rather wintry.

Another system will also track across the region this weekend, with rather blustery conditions and upslope snow. This means another round of significant snow will be in store for Calgary and surrounding areas.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Prairies