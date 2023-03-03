Heavy snow continues into Friday as disruptive storm hits Maritimes

Steady snow that began on Thursday will continue through the overnight hours for much of the Maritimes as a sprawling winter storm blankets the region.

By the storm’s end on Friday morning, we could see more than 20 cm of snow across portions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The morning commute will be tough for folks trying to head out as the storm winds down.

A coastal low spread widespread snowfall across the Maritimes during the day Thursday.

The snow will continue at a decent clip for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick through the evening hours, growing heavier overnight before eventually tapering off from west to east as the system pulls out to sea heading into Friday morning.

Wind gusts of 60-80 km/h will combine with snowfall rates of one to three centimetres per hour to create low visibility at times during the height of the storm late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Travel will be difficult through the overnight hours, with snow-covered roads and gusty winds making the Friday morning commute a headache for anyone who has to venture out in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in a winter storm warning posted for central Nova Scotia. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

The snow is expected to taper through the mid-morning hours on Friday as the system pulls away, but blowing snow will likely continue until late morning as winds remain quite brisk.

While many of the systems this past winter have brought mainly rain and milder conditions to Nova Scotia, this time around, major travel routes in the province will likely receive between 15 and 25 cm of snow.

We’re on the lookout for another potential for snow across the region to start next week as a strong and active storm track continues moving up the coast.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.

    The cost of gas has dropped by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in a weekly maximum price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board. The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.62 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on Change Islands and $1.9 in Labrador south's Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas. Furnace oil saw an increase of 4.95 cents per litre. Furnace oil now sits at $1.28 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.31 on the northwest Avalon Peninsula and $1.32 on the southern Ava