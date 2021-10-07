Heavy smoke and fire from Fort Worth warehouse fire near downtown takes hour to contain

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire in the 600 block of North Throckmorton Street near downtown on Wednesday night about 10 p.m.

Public Information Officer Mike Drivdahl said when crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was already through the roof of the commercial building.

“Due to the amount of fire and structural damage that had already occurred crews went into a defensive mode fairly quick,” he said in an email. “Multiple ladder trucks were used to spray water from outside of the building to keep firefighters safe.”

It took about an hour to contain the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We believe the building is a vacant structure and due to the damage to the building we will be delayed in our investigation until the building is deemed safe to enter,” Drivdahl said.