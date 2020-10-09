Heavy rains likely over South interior Karnataka, Malnad regions

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Fairly widespread rains with isolated places to very heavy rains likely over the south interior and Malnad regions and scattered to widespread light rains likely over the north interior region, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday.

Scattered to moderate rains over Coastal region, KSNDMC stated.

"South Interior Karnataka (SIK): Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy to very heavy rains likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over the remaining districts of the region," said KSNDMC.

"North Interior Karnataka (NIK): Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Haveri, Raichur and Koppala districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the remaining districts of the region," KSNDMC added.

KSNDMC further stated that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy to very heavy rains likely over Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts and light to moderate rains likely over Shivamogga and Kodagu districts.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada district and light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over the State," KSNDMC stated. (ANI)