Heavy rains lash Delhi: Flight departures, arrivals impacted; airlines issue advisories

In line with the orange alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, 11 September. The Safdarjung station of the meteorological department in the national capital recorded 94.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Since showers have resulted in water-logging and traffic congestion, various airlines have issued travel advisories and requested passengers to check the status of their flights as a delay in arrivals and departures is expected. Vistara tweeted an advisory reading, "#TravelUpdate Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!"

#TravelUpdate Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you! " Vistara (@airvistara) September 11, 2021

IndiGo too issued an advisory stating that flight departures and arrivals are impacted due to bad weather in Delhi. The airline also asked passengers to keep a track of their flight status. Travellers can also message on the airline's social media handles for any assistance.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. Please DM us on Twitter or Facebook for any assistance. " IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 11, 2021

Taking to Twitter, SpiceJet posted a similar update and request passengers to keep a check on their flight status. The tweet reads, "all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected".

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. " SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 11, 2021

Continuous rainfall has caused water-logging and traffic disruptions on roads in several parts of the national capital. Take a look at a few visuals below:

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w " ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix " ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'. pic.twitter.com/9IOq3AMb3n " ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

The IMD has also predicted heavy rains during the evening hours of Saturday. While for Sunday, the weatherman has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas, predicting light showers.

For the unversed, green, yellow, orange and red are the four colour codes used by the IMD for weather alerts. Green alert signifies no warning and everything is going fine while the yellow alert predicts disruption in daily activities (be aware). On the other hand, an orange alert indicates extremely bad weather (be prepared/updated) while the red alert is issued in case of extremely bad weather conditions (most vigil/take action).

