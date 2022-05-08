Heavy rainfall in northern Sask. could cause localized flooding: Environment Canada

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Cree Lake, Stony Rapids, Pelican Narrows, Southend and Wollaston Lake. Washouts have been reported on Highway 905 north of Southend. There are also washouts on some sections of Highway 165, southeast of La Ronge (Highway Hotline - image credit)

Environment Canada says heavy rainfall continuing in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday has the potential to cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Cree Lake, Stony Rapids, Pelican Narrows, Southend and Wollaston Lake, which could get 10 to 20 mm of rain today, bringing total amounts of 25 to 35 mm.

Environment Canada notes the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this kind of rainfall and is warning people in those regions to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Washouts have already been reported Sunday morning on Highway 905 north of Southend, which connects the far north to the rest of the province. The Highway 102 junction to the Wathaman River is closed because of flooding and washouts.

There are also washouts on a couple of sections of Highway 165, which is often used by motorists travelling between La Ronge and Creighton. The Highway Hotline is warning drivers they'll encounter several detours if driving on that highway.

Funnel clouds and golf ball-sized hail

Environment Canada says there were two reported sightings of funnel clouds in southeastern Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon bringing large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

The clouds, which were part of early season severe thunderstorms, appeared near Indian Head and south of Abernethy around 1 p.m. CST.

Redvers reportedly received golf ball-sized hail, while nickel-sized hail was reported northwest of Antler and pea-sized hail was reported to have fallen east of Stoughton and near Katepwa Beach, according to Environment Canada.

Estevan saw a peak wind gust of 87 kilometres per hour.