Heavy rain, wind and snow expected for portions of B.C. over next several days

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says a "vigorous frontal system" expected to cross British Columbia's south coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday.

The province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will proactively close Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Lytton starting at 11:45 p.m. tonight.

The ministry says in a statement on social media platform X that the closure is due to anticipated mud and debris flows from wildfire-affected areas, and the highway will not reopen until at least Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued multiple warnings for Metro Vancouver, saying 50 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to hit the Fraser Valley and the North Shore and northeast regions beginning tonight.

Forecasters say the rain should taper off over parts of Metro Vancouver on Saturday morning but persist in the Fraser Valley until the evening.

Wind warnings also cover much of the region, as well as portions of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour before easing Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says wind could cause power outages and downpours could be heavy enough to lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

A special weather statement covering portions of highways 1, 3 and 5 through the mountains says 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press