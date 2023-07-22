Heavy rain warning for parts of Wales on Sunday

Heavy rain could cause disruption across parts of north Wales on Sunday, according to a weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd.

Up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain is widely expected in these areas, although higher ground could see up to 70mm (2.8in), it warned.

"Following a wet Saturday, some impacts are possible to travel and outdoor events, before the rain gradually eases and starts to clear southwards during Sunday night," the forecaster said.