Weather: Heavy and prolonged rain warning for much of Wales

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for much of Wales following an ice warning across large parts of the country.

The Met Office yellow warning will come into force from midnight until 15:00 GMT on Thursday.

The forecaster said 40 to 70mm (1.5 to 2.75in) of rain was "likely quite widely".

Drivers are being warned to expect spray and flooding on roads.

The rain warning covers Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Ceredigion and Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

It follows a warning of ice in 17 of Wales' 22 council areas, which ended at 08:30 GMT on Wednesday.