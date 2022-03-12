Long spell of rain and snow on the way for British Columbia

A moisture-laden system pushing into British Columbia will bring soaking rains across the south through Saturday, with heavy snow expected for the mountains. Another system follows soon after, with major travel disruptions expected through the mountain passes into early next week as well. More on the timing and impacts, below.

THIS WEEKEND: STRETCH OF UNSETTLED WEATHER BEGINS AS HEAVY RAIN AND SNOW MOVES IN

An extended period of unsettled weather is on the way for B.C. The ridge of high pressure that's kept conditions nice and calm across the province will break down this weekend and set the stage for a series of storms to affect the province.

After an initial push of moisture and wet snow through the early hours on Friday, steady rain will continue along western Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and through the Fraser Valley, while heavy snow is expected across the mountain passes as we move into Saturday.

The rain and snow will continue through the day on Saturday before easing briefly Sunday morning. Precipitation will pick up again overnight Sunday and continue into Monday and Tuesday as well.

All in all, we can expect to see 75-100 mm of rain across western Vancouver Island, with storm totals closer to 30-50 mm for Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, 30-50 cm of snow is forecast through the North Shore Mountains, with 10-20 cm possible from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass through Saturday.

This could make for some dangerous travel conditions, which will persist into Sunday.

"While there will be lulls in the intensity through the mid-week mark, the general pattern of wet, snowy weather will hold on through much of next week," says Nadine Hinds-Powell, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Above-normal rains are expected to continue into late March for the South Coast. With temperatures remaining on the cool side of seasonal, substantial snows remain possible for mountainous areas.

