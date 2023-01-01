Heavy rain is causing rockslides in Fresno County, forcing closure of mountain highway

Heavy rain caused rockslides that closed part of Highway 168 in Fresno County on Saturday afternoon, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol reported on social media.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the closures were at the 2,500-foot elevation and in both directions in the Shaver Lake area.

Drivers are being asked to take a detour to Auberry Road; the top and the bottom stretches of the four-lane are closed.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Tollhouse, with motorists warned to expect delays.

It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.