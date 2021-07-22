Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Maharashtra's Bhiwadi

Thane's Bhiwadi area severely waterlogged. (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Thane's Bhiwadi after heavy monsoon rain in the area over the last few days.

Visuals showed commuters wading through knee-deep waters. Shops in the area were also inundated with rainwater.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane.

"Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD, Mumbai said. (ANI)