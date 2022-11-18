Heavy rain brings disruption as amber warning in place in eastern Scotland

Lucinda Cameron and Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland
·4 min read

Heavy rain is causing disruption with flooding on some roads and an amber weather warning in place in eastern parts of the country.

The amber “heavy rain” alert covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross until 3pm on Friday, and warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.

A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.

Authorities said the rain will make driving difficult, with potential for reduced visibility and surface water, and conditions likely to affect travel on both the trunk road and rail network.

On Friday morning a lane of the M9 westbound was closed at J2 due to flooding, while in Fife the A92 was closed between the Parbroath Crossroads and Melville Lodges due to flooding and in Dunfermline, Halbeath Road was shut with diversions in place.

Regional flood warnings are in place from the eastern Borders to Aberdeenshire, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency warning Aberdeenshire and Angus could be particularly affected.

There were 20 flood warnings and nine flood alerts in place on Friday morning.

People living in regions with flood warnings have been urged to plan any journeys and keep themselves safe.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Met Office is warning us to expect a period of difficult weather in parts of eastern Scotland throughout Friday, with heavy rain likely to impact travel in the amber warning area in the north east.

“The conditions could potentially bring disruption to the transport network, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off – particularly if they’re looking to use the trunk roads or travel by rail.”

Forecasters said that some areas of higher ground in the amber warning area could see a month’s worth of rain within a couple of days, with more than 100mm of rain, and even 150mm, possible in parts of the Grampians and Cairngorms.

Average rainfall for November in Aberdeenshire is 113mm, while for Angus it is 122.8mm, meaning that if these areas do see 150mm of rain, more than a month’s worth of rain will fall in the space of just a couple of days.

ScotRail has imposed some speed restrictions on lines in the east of Scotland until midday.

Network Rail Scotland said journeys will take longer today on the East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and the Borders, as well as between Aberdeen, Inverness and the Central Belt because of the “extremely high rainfall” which  means train speeds need to be limited for safety.

Ms Gilruth added: “Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.”

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, said: “As an amber warning for heavy rain has been issued, we are urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

“The Met Office, Sepa and Traffic Scotland websites have valuable information about weather disruptions and we would advise people to check these sites before setting off on your journey.

“If you do need to drive, make sure you and your vehicle are suitably prepared by having sufficient fuel, waterproofs, warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed and be mindful of increased stopping distances when braking.”

