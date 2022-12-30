Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

    Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

    Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

  • Dumfries
    Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

    Dumfries
    Robert Perry
  • Dumfries
    Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

    Dumfries
    Robert Perry
  • Flooded road
    Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption

    Flooded road
    Robert Perry
Dumfries
Dumfries
Flooded road
Lauren Gilmour and Emma Lawson, PA
·4 min read

Heavy rain resulting in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland has brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.

The poor weather came after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in southern parts of Scotland on Friday and a yellow warning in much of the rest of the country.

The amber warning expired at midday, however yellow warnings for wind are in place from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday for much of the north of Scotland, and for ice from 9pm on Friday until 11am the following day.

On New Year’s Eve, a yellow warning for rain is in place for southern Wales and the south west of England.

Forecasters said the deadly bomb cyclone that sent temperatures plunging in the US over Christmas is causing the unsettled weather in the UK.

Train services across western, eastern and central parts of Scotland were severely disrupted throughout Friday due to flooding on key routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Fife, Inverclyde and the North Clyde line from Helensburgh.

ScotRail confirmed some services are resuming as water levels recede but it urged anyone planning to travel to check the app and social media for updates.

Network Rail said there had been significant flooding at Edinburgh Park, with water “overwhelming” pumps at Winchburgh.

Services between Edinburgh, Fife, Perth and Dundee have been halted following a landslip close to the railway at Markinch, Fife.

Pictures shared by Network Rail show localised flooding and land falling on to the track.

Engineers were on site assessing the damage on Friday afternoon.

Services were also suspended in Inverclyde due to flooding on the line at Bishopton and Branchton.

Disruption in the area is expected for the rest of the day, according to the ScotRail website.

The rail operator shared an image of Branchton station earlier on Friday showing water spilling over the platform.

Meanwhile motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of Scotland.

In Glasgow, parts of Pollok Park were under water after the White Cart Water burst its banks.

FirstGlasgow amended bus services as a result of flooding across the city.

The River Nith in Dumfries burst its banks and 10 flood alerts and 34 warnings have been issued across Scotland by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Dumfries and Galloway Council urged people to take care, and tweeted details of several road closures due to flooding.

Roads affected by flooding on Friday morning included the A90 northbound Stonehaven-Muchalls in Aberdeenshire, A90 southbound at Stracathro in Angus and the A76 Sanquhar carriageway in Dumfries and Galloway.

The M74 at junction 13 near Abington in South Lanarkshire was also restricted as a result of earlier flooding.

Flights from Edinburgh Airport were disrupted on Friday evening after the River Almond at Gogarburn burst its banks.

Water encroached on the runway causing significant delays to flights.

Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager at Sepa, said: “Heavy rain overnight into Friday has resulted in flooding in parts of southern and central Scotland. Surface water impacts have already caused significant disruption to the transport network, with roads and railway lines flooded.

“River levels are also rising fast and are expected to peak later in the afternoon, with flooding of properties possible. The main areas of concern are riverside communities in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders such as Dumfries, Hawick and Peebles. Regional flood alerts and local flood warnings are in place.

“Many people are likely to be travelling ahead of Hogmanay and are advised to plan ahead for their journeys. All those in affected areas should consider steps they need to take to be prepared and stay safe. Anyone out walking should also be extra cautious, even around small watercourses. More advice and updates are available on floodline.sepa.org.uk.”

