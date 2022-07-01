Heavy police presence in Saanich, B.C. as police report 1 person in custody

It's unclear if a man who showed up with gunshot wounds in a quiet Port Coquitlam neighbourhood was shot there or elsewhere. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Saanich police are acknowledging the deployment of multiple police officers near the intersection of Richmond Road and Pear Street.

Police say they have one person in custody following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

In an update on Twitter, the Saanich Police Department said despite the arrest officers continue to search the area, but there are no public safety concerns at this time.

The community of Saanich is on high alert after two suspects were shot and killed during a bank robbery on Tuesday in which six police officers were injuried.

At the time, police said they had received vague reports of a third person but could not confirm them and were continuing to investigate.

However, police are not saying whether that incident could be connected to this one.

More to come.